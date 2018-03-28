× HPD: Homeowner fatally shoots man breaking into pickup truck

HOUSTON—A man is dead after being shot during an alleged robbery in north Houston.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. Monday on Navasota Street and Langley Road.

A homeowner was inside his home when he heard a noise and looked out his window to find a man breaking into his truck. The homeowner grabbed his gun and ran outside to confront the man when a scuffle ensued and the man was shot.

The man died at the scene.

The case is being referred to a Grand Jury to see if any charges will be filed against the homeowner.