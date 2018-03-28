India-based steel company to bring 500 permanent jobs to Baytown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYTOWN, Texas — Texas is steel one of the best places for jobs! India-based steel company JSW Group is putting $500 million into its Baytown steel plant over the next two years resulting in nearly 500 permanent jobs in the Lonestar State.

JSW saw opportunity to increase output in Texas amid President Donald Trump's steel tariffs.

"Listen I know exactly where President Trump is coming from," Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Babin said.

"He wants to protect American jobs," Babin added. "He wants us to not be dependent upon someone for our steel that might turn out to be an adversary for us in the future for national security purposes."

The company's hope is to change their industry by manufacturing their own steel in Texas for Texas.

"With this investment, we will be the cheapest available, highest quality, material available in the market and that's why people will buy the material," JSW Managing Dir. Parth Jindal said.

"A lot of the plate and pipes that are getting put into Texas are coming from abroad, coming from India, coming from China, coming from Turkey, coming form Mexico, and we're going to replace all of that with locally manufactured product," Jindal said.

Meaning, more jobs in the Baytown community.

"They have stuck with us, and it's time to give back to the community. It's time for us to give back to this area," Jindal said.