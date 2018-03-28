Local residents react after Houston homeowner kills would-be car thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Residents are on high alert in a northeast Houston neighborhood following the fatal shooting of a car thief allegedly caught in the act.

"That boy had no business to try to steal what that man worked hard for all of his life," resident Alma Fobbs said. "And then we are seniors [citizens] out here and they gone come and [try to] take it. They need to kill him."

The Houston Police Department responded Tuesday night to a home on Langley Road where a man homeowner heard someone attempting to steal his pickup truck outside his residence .

"When they heard sounds outside, [they] observed the male breaking into their pick up truck they armed themselves went outside it was some kind of altercation with the suspect. During the altercation the suspect was shot," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Residents in the area say shootings are rare in their neighborhood, but theft is not.

