Maggie’s Must-Haves: Hoppin’ products for Easter

HOUSTON -- Easter season is here and I have some hoppin products from your outfit to Easter basket.

Dress for Easter with Ann Taylor

With Easter just around the corner, it`s time to check out some new spring looks that will impress even the Easter bunny. Whether you`re dressing for Good Friday, brunch, or an egg hunt - Ann Taylor has the festive fashions to style up your holiday weekend.

Some of the main trends this Easter season are flirty florals, bright hues and statement accessories.

Parque White Wash Wood Tray

Are you hosting Easter brunch? Check out this Parque White Wash Wood Tray from K-Mart. This decorative wooden tray will make a great addition to your home décor. Serve in rustic elegant style with this lovely tray. Best part it's under $30.

Are you looking for some Easter basket ideas, other than candy?

Adora Bathtime Baby

Splish - Splash! Adora`s BathTime Baby Tots are sweet and petite baby dolls, perfect for the bath, pool or any water fun! Their exclusive QuikDri™ body will dry in no time and they will be ready to play again! With their sweet faces and adorable animal themed bathrobes, they will provide hours of nurturing playtime fun.

For the tween girls in your family....

Snap't

There`s no wrong way to Snap`t! Pair any of the hundreds of interchangeable charms with chokers, bracelets, headbands, zipper pulls and more! It`s as easy as a snap, you can switch up your personal style to match any fashion statement you want to make! Snap`t also donates a portion of proceeds to anti-bullying charities throughout the nation.

And for the adventurous boys,,,

ShowOff

The ShowOff Super Mount is a sleek magnetic backpack that fits most smartphones and cases.

• Turns any surface into an instant tripod

• Sticks to metal, mirrors, and smooth surfaces

• Built with anti-slip and anti-scuff pads

• Fits most smartphones and cases

• Comes with a Bluetooth remote for hands-free photos up to 30 feet away