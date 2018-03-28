Oops! Australian researchers shocked to find mummy remains in coffin that went unchecked for 175 years  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYDNEY — Australia and Egypt are the sites for two rather interesting discoveries— but remember...mummies the word!

First, we take you down under where Australian researchers have discovered mummy remains in a 2,500-year-old coffin. Even more amazing, the coffin had been untouched for 175 years.

It seems the University of Sydney acquired the coffin in the year 1860, but thought it was empty. Apparently it was never opened— not once — because they assumed robbers had stolen the remains. A routine check revealed all sorts of things inside like bones, cloth and beads.

Based on hieroglyphics on the coffin, researchers think these are the remains of a woman named Merneithites, who they believe was a prestigious high priestess from 600 B.C.

In other mummy news, the world's oldest tattoos have been discovered on two 5,000-year-old mummies from Egypt. The male mummy sports a wild bull and a Barbary sheep on his upper arm. The female mummy shows S-shaped motifs on her shoulder and upper arm.

The British Museum's curator says the man's animal tats likely represent status, power and virility.

While the symbols on the female were also used to decorate pottery.

As we say in mummy news— that's a wrap!

