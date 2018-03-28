Protesters shut down Sacramento City Council meeting after Stephon Clark shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is a city in a frenzy!

Protesters stormed Tuesday night's city council meeting and took the floor from the mayor with chants of Stephon Clark. The angry mob wants two Sacramento police officers fired and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of an unarmed African-American man, Stephon Clark.

"Make'em accountable for what they do!" one man screamed at city officials.

Using #Justice4Stephon, the emotionally-charged protesters carried banners and posters all through city hall.

"This is not just about the death of Stephon Clark," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told the massive mob. "You will be heard," he tried to reassure them.

"Yeah, thank you. Tell him to shut the f*** up, please," Stephon Clark's brother, Stevonte Clark, yelled. "Tell him we don't want to hear him talk-- he's not the mayor no more."

But the mob scene didn't end there.

Some protesters broke off and surrounded the Golden 1 Center where the NBA Sacramento Kings play-- and prevented fans from entering the venue for a Kings-Mavericks game.

"We just want justice, man," Stephon Clark's cousin, Andre Young, told a reporter outside the arena. "We want the people to know what happened."

Back on March 18th, two Sacramento police officers shot and killed Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard.

They fired a total of 20 shots at Clark.

Officers believed Clark was armed with a gun, but that turned out to be a cellphone.

"A phone is not a gun! A phone is not a gun!" an angry crowd chanted as they marched through the streets of the city.

The community has been consumed with outrage ever since— and taken the city by storm.

"We're not going to let this go until something is done," one demonstrator insisted.

Now local leaders wonder was last night the boiling point? Or only a sign of greater outrage to come?