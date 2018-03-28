Underground tunnels proposed for Houston flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — After Hurricane Harvey, flood control became a biggie issue for Houston.

On Tuesday, Harris County Flood Control District Officials approved a study that will look into the possibility of building massive underground tunnels to drain flood waters from bayous across Houston.

“I’m for doing this study because they are at least checking it out and seeing if it's worth it see if it will work and they aren't just rushing into it,” Ethan Zierath said.

Flood control officials say the idea is a bold solution to alleviating the chronic flooding that has plagued the Houston area. The study will cost about $400,000 and should be completed by October.

“$400,000 doesn't equate to the amount of people who would be displaced,” Helen Lepien said.

If the tunnel project gets a green light, it would displace and disrupt some people, but far fewer than any other proposed methods, like buying out homes in flood-prone areas.

After living through a 500-year flood, three years in a row, Houstonians are definitely ready for a change.