Woman's throat slit during alleged robbery in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman’s throat was slit during an alleged robbery.

According to police, the incident occured Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Florinda Street.

Family members told police that the woman was sitting in her car talking to someone, who they believe took her wallet.

The woman left her car in the driveway and went down the street after her wallet when someone pulled out a knife and cut her throat! The woman ran back to her car and screamed for help.

She was taken to Ben Taub in serious but stable condition.