93% of women say they’ve been victims of body shaming

HOUSTON — Belly too big? Not toned enough? Have you ever felt ashamed of the skin you're in?

"I haven't been body shamed, I've been a big girl all my life and I love me," Shantel Morales said.

Well, everyone isn't that self-confident. In fact, 93% of women have reported being body shamed, according to a new survey.

Women we spoke with say that pressure comes from the "beautiful bodies" on social media that seem too perfect for us to catch up to.

A 2016 study found that as women and men age, women report consistent levels of body shaming while men start to report feeling more confident.