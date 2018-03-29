× Former Astros All-Star Rusty Staub dies at 73

HOUSTON – Rusty Staub, the former Colt .45s and Astros All-Star, died Thursday. He was 73 years old.

The Houston Astros released the following statement:

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, former teammates and many fans of Rusty Staub, who sadly passed away this morning. As a member of Colt .45s and Astros from 1963-68, Rusty was one of the first stars in the club’s history and played a significant role in establishing the franchise in its early years. An extremely popular player in Houston, Rusty earned All-Star honors in both 1967-68. His contributions to the Astros organization and to Major League Baseball overall will always be remembered.”

Following his six seasons in Houston, Staub went on to have a long, successful career that would span 23 seasons (1963-85) and include stints with the Expos, Mets, Tigers and Rangers.

Former Astros outfielder Jimmy Wynn, who currently works for the club as Community Outreach Executive, was Staub’s teammate for all of his six seasons in Houston.

“Rusty was an excellent hitter and an excellent ballplayer overall,” Wynn said. “He signed at a very young age, but knew the game very well. He was quiet when he played with us, but was a super person and a great teammate. We both made the All-Star team in 1967 and traveled to Anaheim together. That was very special. It is very sad that he has passed.”

The #Mets family suffered a loss earlier today when Daniel “Rusty” Staub passed away. The entire organization sends its deepest sympathy to his family. He will be missed by everyone. #RIPRusty pic.twitter.com/fFymLOAqhr — New York Mets (@Mets) March 29, 2018

An emotional Keith Hernandez talks about his dear friend, Rusty Staub. #RIPRusty pic.twitter.com/JnnlSvmV4o — New York Mets (@Mets) March 29, 2018

The #HOF remembers six-time All-Star and longtime Museum friend Rusty Staub, who passed away on Thursday. (📸: Doug McWilliams) pic.twitter.com/hq59owtg9c — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) March 29, 2018

We’ll miss the beloved Rusty Staub who passes on Opening Day. RIP Le Grand Orange. pic.twitter.com/LesIOybdy6 — EbbetsFieldFlannels (@EbbetsVintage) March 29, 2018

