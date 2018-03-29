× Houston Astros open the season with 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers, local boy catches 100th home run ball

ARLINGTON, Texas— It was a stellar opening day for baseball and so far, the defending World Series Champs are batting a thousand.

That’s because the Houston Astros opened the 2018 season on the road in Arlington and beat the Texas Rangers 4-1.

New hometown hero Justin Verlander got the win for the ball club, pitching six shut-out innings– and earning six strike outs!

Game announcers called out when Correa helped bump up the score, “Four nothing Astros on the RBI Double by Carlos Correa!”

Reigning World Series MVP George Springer delivered a ‘dinger’ right out of the gate hitting a lead-off home run to open up the game for the ‘Stros!

Springer did the exact same thing a year ago, so that’s a great sign for Houston.

This time around, a Rangers fan actually caught the ball and gave it to a 7-year-old kid named ‘Noah’ sitting next to him.

“Well, it’s his first home run of the season, and it’s his 100th home run in his career,” little Noah Stinchcomb told NewsFix.

And that’s why Springer wanted to get the ball back.

So, the ‘Stros struck a deal with the kid in exchange for getting the ball back, the ‘Stros gave Noah an autographed bat and ball from Springer himself!

Not a bad trade-off!

“We were excited to have a ball. And it’s great it’s going to turn into something else it looks like,” Noah’s dad, Nate Stinchcomb, told NewsFix.

Back in H-town, the Astros faithful fans attended watch parties like this one at Plucker’s to take in some opening day magic.

“We’re starting off 1-0 couldn’t get any better! great way to start it!” Zach Sartin said.

“Go ‘Stros! Doing strong, starting strong, opening day, way to go!” Jessica Reda added.

The World Champs look like they’re already in mid-season form, so what else is there to say but ‘Go ‘Stros!’

Time to repeat!