Lamar HS teacher charged with improper relationship with student

ROSENBERG, Texas — A Lamar High School teacher has been accused of forming an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.

Katy resident Richard Segura, 37, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

The allegations were reported Feb. 20 to the police department’s school resource division. The teacher had allegedly been sending inappropriate messages to the student’s phone.

The case has been turned over to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office for review.