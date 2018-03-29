Louisiana bill seeks to lower drinking age to 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — A new bill in Louisiana could make the drinking age lower.

Senate Bill 429 would allow 19- and 20-year0olds to buy and consume alcohol if they receive certification and parental consent. Louisiana Sen. Eric LaFleur believes because it's forbidden to drink under 21, teens are more likely to do it. LaFleur says lowering the age will remove the allure for minors and help lower binge drinking on college campuses, which sometimes turns deadly.

The certificate would educate 19 and 20-year olds on the implications and potential consequences of drinking irresponsibly.

“We have a 19-year-old and I don't want him to be drinking I want him to focus on school that's the best thing to do,” one Houston parent said.

Another Houstonian seems to think differently.

“I think that if you can serve the military when your 18 then you should be able to drink a beer when your 18,” another parent said.

The current law allows underage drinking as long as a parent is present. The new proposal is just an extension of that law, parental consent would still be required, but parents would not need to physically be there.

The proposed bill will make DWI punishments harsher for those with a certificate to drink, it's expected to be heard in the state senate judiciary committee next week.