Police: Man found fatally stabbed at apartment in Sunnyside

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed at an apartment in the Sunnyside area.

Investigators were called to the 10000 block of Cullen Boulevard around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a stabbing.

The man, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.