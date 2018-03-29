Neighbors have split feelings on lowering Lake Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The rain is gone, but the residents and businessowners along Lake Houston are still left conflicted.

On Tuesday, the City of Houston decided to drop the water level in Lake Houston ahead of bad weather Wednesday night.

How neighbors feel about that decision varies, depending mostly on whether they dock a boat in their backyard, and if Harvey flooded them out.

“I love living alongside this lake. I just didn't love living inside the lake. The lake was in my house. I don't ever want it to happen again,” said Diane Willrodt, a Lake Houston area homeowner.

But priorities differ for other homeowners along Lake Houston.

“I believe that it's too low and if they leave it all summer, we're gonna have beach front property, and not a lake. Then you have people walking down here like it's some kind of private beach and I’d rather just have water there where that doesn't happen,” said John Schell, another homeowner in the area.

The city lowered the water levels by 2.5 feet, down from 42.5 feet at their measure, to 40 feet.

But after the rain slammed the area northwest of Lake Houston, and the runoff flowed through, by noon, Lake Houston was back up just under 42 feet.

Initial reports though made neighbors nervous. The belief was that the city planned on lowering the water back to 40 feet and leave it there for the duration of hurricane season.

We reached out to councilman Dave Martin, and he assured NewsFix in a statement:

“We (the city) expect normal pool of 42.5 feet to be restored by tomorrow or Saturday so that shouldn't be an issue for those boating this weekend. We will be continually monitoring the level of the lake, but believe that 41 feet will be an easier level to manage in the future.”

The city estimates dredging sand and silt from Lake Houston and the San Jacinto River will cost $50 million, in hopes that it will ease flooding concerns.

But still, those living along the banks can expect a whole lot of unexpected when it comes to water levels.