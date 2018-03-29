Tristian Hutchins, 8-year-old shot in senseless drive-by shooting, dies after month-long hospital battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo addressed the city Thursday following the death of an 8-year-old drive-by shooting victim who was hospitalized with critical injuries in early March. Investigators are still searching for the possible gunman.

Tristian Hutchins passed away at Memorial Hermann Hospital Wednesday after nearly a month-long fight for his life.

He and his sister Kheristian Hutchins, 5, were sitting in their mother's car in the 3900 block of Scott Street on March 1 when multiple shots were fired at the vehicle. Investigators said the suspects sped away in a black vehicle.

Kheristian was shot in the leg. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to the police department.

I’m heartbroken today to hear about 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins death weeks after he was shot while sitting in his mother’s car. As I said before, police will find those responsible, but we also need witnesses to come forward. Violence against our children will not be tolerated. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 29, 2018

Houston City Council released the following statement following news of the Tristian's death:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins, who was innocently caught in the crossfire of a deadly shooting at the beginning of March. I offer my deepest condolences with the family as they cope with this young life taken too soon. The uptick in gun violence ravaging schools and communities throughout the United States must cease. With this conviction in mind, last Saturday students and parents joined with community and local leaders, young and old, and marched in cities across the nation as part of the March for Our Lives movement. There must be a change in federal, state, and local laws to reduce gun violence. We can no longer sit back and watch our children suffer. We must protect precious young lives like Tristian’s. The family is devastated and needs to be lifted up in prayer. We must come together to end gun violence so that no family has to experience this type of pain."

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.