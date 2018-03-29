WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued for southeast Texas, rising water expected throughout Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The rain is moving out and the worst of the storms is behind us.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for southeast Texas until 7 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker counties until 6:45 a.m.

Rising water is expected and minor flooding is expected throughout Friday along the San Jacinto River from Lake Houston to west of 59, said Harris County Flood Control District Meteorologist Jeff Linder.

FLOOD WARNING: W Fork of the San Jacinto Riv at US 59. River is rising rapidly and will exceed banks this morning. Minor flooding is expected today into Friday along the river from Lake Houston to west of US 59. This is a result of Spring and Cypress Creek run off #houwx #hounews pic.twitter.com/BQzpPmbeMM — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) March 29, 2018

Biggest rains of 6-7 inches have been well N of Houston. Rises on the Trinity and San Jacinto Rivers are likely due to this rainfall #houwx #hounews #txwx pic.twitter.com/u7tmdrDFhx — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) March 29, 2018

Texans can expect a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon Thursday followed by a rise in in temperature to 82 degrees.

Houston residents are reminded to:

Turn Around, Don’t Drown.® – Do not drive through flooded areas. If you come upon a flooded roadway, do not enter it. turn around. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out, get to a higher place and call 911.

– Do not drive through flooded areas. If you come upon a flooded roadway, do not enter it. turn around. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out, get to a higher place and call 911. Monitor official sources for current conditions , such as: Harris County Flood Warning System ( harriscountyfws.org ) Houston Transtar ( houstontranstar.org ) National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office ( weather.gov/houston )

, such as: Monitor stream, bayou, and creek conditions – Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rise on creeks and bayous. Creeks and bayous may exceed their banks. Stay informed about conditions, and avoid traveling near creeks or bayous.

Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rise on creeks and bayous. Creeks and bayous may exceed their banks. Stay informed about conditions, and avoid traveling near creeks or bayous. Avoid traveling during periods of heavy rain. Rain can keep you from seeing the road ahead of you, and can result in dangerous accidents.

Map of flood-prone intersections and underpasses, provided by Houston Public Works:

Houston residents can report storm impacts to the City by calling 3-1-1 (713.837.0311), online at houston311.org, or through the Houston 311 mobile app for smartphones. If you find yourself trapped in rising water, immediately exit your vehicle and seek higher ground.

