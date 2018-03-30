🚨 WANTED: Mugshots released of Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives in Harris County this week 

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshots of teen suspects accused of various crimes across the Houston area on Friday. These individuals are on the run from law enforcement after being charged with crimes ranging from drug possession to domestic assault.
The following fugitives are being featured for the month of Friday, March 30:
Walter Contreras
W/M 04-17-89
5’06” / 120 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Failure to Comply As A Sex Offender
Warrant #1512821
Houston, TX
Tahsa Byrd
B/F 02-12-73
5’10” / 145 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Possession of Control Substance PG1<1G
Warrant #1522166
Houston, TX
Sara Bonner
B/F 02-02-63
5’04” / 273 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Possession of Control Substance PG1<1G
Warrant #1540576
Houston, TX
Russel Pregeant
W/M 12-11-62
6’0” / 165 lbs.
Blu / Bro
Possession of Control Substance PG1<1G
Warrant #1562404
Houston, TX
Ricky Henderson
B/M 03-02-58
5’05” / 155 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Forgery
Warrant #1558389
Houston, TX
Justino Carbajal
W/M 09-26-68
5’06” / 135 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Assault-Bodily Injury Family Member
Warrant #1183811
Houston, TX
Julio Chavez-Ponce
W/M 10-05-85
5’08” / 160 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Assault Family/House Member Impede Breathing
Warrant #1350583
Tomball, TX
Joel Robledo
W/M 02-01-85
5’08” / 170 lbs.
Bro / Bro
Assault-Family Member
Warrant #1339153
Houston, TX
Jacquelyn Lewis
W/F 09-16-83
5’09” / 115 lbs.
Haz / Red
Possession of Control Substance PG1<1G
Warrant #1527926
Houston, TX
Hector Alvarez
W/M 04-06-81
5’09” / 160 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Assault Family/House Member Impede Breathing
Warrant #1279356
Houston, TX