Criminalizing charity? Lawsuit filed against ordinance requiring permit to feed the homeless 

HOUSTON — Houston activists are speaking out after a lawsuit was filed against the city's ordinance that prohibits feeding the homeless without a permit— a policy which the group claims criminalizes charity.

The lawsuit, field by Phillip Paul Bryant, claims the charitable feeding ban is excessive and makes it difficult for residents — specifically church and other spiritual group members — to help their fellow Houstonians.

In a press release, activists included the following passage:

In a time when we should encourage charitable giving, Houston’s Feeding Ordinance does exactly the opposite. In classic political-doublespeak fashion, the adversely named ordinance increases the level of government dependency and actively punishes those trying to help their fellow citizens. The ordinance prohibits feeding five or more homeless Houstonians on private property without the owner’s consent, and on public property without an approved application from the city. The latter struck a chord with many upon its passage, and has bred conflict between residents and officials. Several city council members are now questioning both its purpose and effect on the community. After filling out a comprehensive application, a person intending to give out food on public property must print out a map of the park they wish to distribute the food in, mark the desired feeding location, and send in the map with the rest of the completed package. Once the application is submitted, the city parks director has the authority to decide what public space can be used to feed the homeless, and issues permits accordingly. City administration said the ordinance aims to curb trespassing and littering, both of which were already prohibited in the municipal code prior to the passing of the ordinance.

Bryant is being represented by Eric Dick of the Dick Law Firm, PLLC.