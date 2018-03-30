Coroner releases autopsy reports on council member Larry Green, accidental overdose to blame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Harris County Coroner's Office has released new details in the death of Council Member Larry Green .

The report reads that the primary cause of death was a combined toxicity of chloroethane and methamphetamine.

Chloroethane is described as being a colorless, flammable gas that can be turned into a liquid and refrigerated. It is said to have faintly sweet odor and is sold in spray cans as a “cleaning solvent” under the trade names Black Max or Maximum Impact. The sprays are often inhaled as a recreational drug because of the drunkenness and relaxation the vapor causes.

HPD has received the ME's report regarding the death of Councilmember Green. Although our investigation is not complete, to date, we have no indication of foul play. Our hearts go out to the Green family and we hope to conclude our investigation in the very near future. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 30, 2018

The other agent present on Green's body was Methamphetamine, which has a direct effect on the body to produce a sense of excited elation. Street preparations of methamphetamine are unpredictable in their concentration of active compound, and are considered dangerous and potentially lethal at any concentration.

Green was found deceased at his home on the morning of Mar. 6, near the Texas Medical Center, according to the Houston Police Department.

Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a statement expressing his condolences and several other city council members remembered Green's contributions and accomplishments during a community vigil held in Green's honor.

Mayor Turner's Statement:

“Larry Green served honorably as a Houston city councilman. He fought to improve the community and open the doors of opportunity for people who shared his vision for equality, economic opportunity and safe neighborhoods.

"The autopsy results do not diminish the great work he did for the people of District K. However, it does remind us that our actions have consequences.

"I hope everyone will continue to celebrate his life instead of focusing on his death. I was not aware of any substance abuse issues Councilman Green may have struggled with in his personal life. At city hall, he was a leader and focused on serving his district.

"His death reminds us of the importance of checking on our loved ones, friends and colleagues.

"Councilman Green was a dedicated public servant who promoted economic development, planted trees, supported art and increased the number of projects throughout his district.

"That is how I will choose to remember him. More than anything, I ask people to continue to pray for his family, who must deal with his death every single day.”