Critter News: Baby Clydesdale is born, hot cat yoga trend and miracle dog gets second chance

ST. LOUIS — Now this Bud's for you!

Well, actually this little foal doesn't drink beer, but Budweiser is definitely his favorite beverage.

That's because baby Jake is the newest addition at Missouri's Warm Springs Ranch— home of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales!

"We're the starting kit for the Budweiser Clydesdales," Warm Springs Ranch's John Soto explained. "So, our main purpose here is raising future hitch geldings for our teams."

"So, then when he's three, he'll go to Merrimack, New Hampshire, which is our training facility," Soto added.

Jake may not be king of the team yet, but someday, he just might be pulling the 'King of Beers!'

Next up, you won't believe what feline frenzy is happening now in Pennsylvania!

It's a bit of a bizarre trend called cat yoga!

"Yoga's meant to focus and ground you, and cats make me really happy," cat yoga lover Amanda Maurer expressed.

Turns out, the yoga center is right next to a cat cafe called The Scratching Post.

Combining the two for therapy seemed like a solution to keep some fur from flying!

Some of the ladies who tried it swear it's a purrr-fect stress reliever.

"Mixing yoga with love of cats is something that I'm really enjoying and grateful that they asked me to be a part of it," cat yoga enthusiast Beatriz Benedit said.

Can we get a 'meow' for that?

Our sentiments exactly!

Finally, here's a story about a real Trooper in Missouri who survived an unthinkable act of cruelty.

Trooper is a 2-year-old yellow Lab mix who was shot, then hit with a hammer and left to die in a ditch.

"Trooper stayed in that ditch for a few weeks where he was paralyzed and couldn't move," Missouri K-9 Friends president Mandy Ryan reported.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Jason E. Hampton committed the horrific act.

Hampton faces felony charges and will be arraigned on April 5.

Trooper is an inspiration to everyone. He not only fought for his life, but he's fighting to walk again, too.

Some dedicated vets and animal lovers have been working around the clock to nurse Trooper back to health.

"He has defeated all odds. He is a miracle dog," Mandy said.

And now Trooper found a new home!

"Today is the start of a new and bright future!" Mandy announced as Trooper went home with a couple who are fostering the special needs dog.

Now that's a real family of troopers!