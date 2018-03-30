Flix Fix: Ready Player One, Journey’s End and Flower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Director Steven Spielberg gets back to his sci-fi adventure roots with the pop-culture savvy Ready Player One. Is this ambitious flick something for everyone or only those who enjoy 80’s and 90’s movie reference? Film critic Dustin Chase has already seen it to give you the insight before you head to the theater this weekend. Also reviewed on this week show is indie flick Flower starring Zooey Duetch plus the British WWI drama Journey’s End featuring Sam Claflin and Paul Bettany about the courage and bravery tested during wartime. Flix Fix watches all the new releases so you don’t have to.