HOUSTON — Director Steven Spielberg gets back to his sci-fi adventure roots with the pop-culture savvy Ready Player One. Is this ambitious flick something for everyone or only those who enjoy 80’s and 90’s movie reference? Film critic Dustin Chase has already seen it to give you the insight before you head to the theater this weekend. Also reviewed on this week show is indie flick Flower starring Zooey Duetch plus the British WWI drama Journey’s End featuring Sam Claflin and Paul Bettany about the courage and bravery tested during wartime. Flix Fix watches all the new releases so you don’t have to.
Flix Fix: Ready Player One, Journey’s End and Flower
-
Flix Fix: Lara Croft, 7 Days in Entebbe and Love Simon
-
Flix Fix: Black Panther, Loveless and Nostalgia
-
Flix Fix: Red Sparrow, Death Wish, A Fantastic Woman
-
Flix Fix: Unsane, Midnight Sun, The Leisure Seeker, The Death of Stalin and Pacific Rim: Uprising
-
Flix Fix: Forever My Girl, The Insult, Please Stand By
-
-
Flix Fix: 15:17 to Paris and Fifty Shades Freed
-
Flix Fix: The Commuter, Happy Ending and Houston Film Critics Society Awards
-
Flix Fix: Dustin reviews Hostiles and Insidious: The Last Key
-
Flix Fix: A Wrinkle in Time, The Strangers: Prey at Night, Gringo
-
Flix Fix: Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, A Ciambra, Paddington 2 and Winchester
-
-
Flix Fix: Annihilation, Game Night and Beast of Burden
-
Flix Fix: Chris Hemsworth’s new film 12 Strong, recapping Critics Choice Awards and predicting this Sundays Sag Awards
-
Simon Says: Here’s why a border wall should scare the hell out of you