Houston Rockets star Chris Paul unveils newly-rebuilt library at C.E. King Middle School

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets superstar Chris Paul 'dished off' his handiwork by unveiling a newly-rebuilt library at C.E. King Middle School.

The Rockets point guard also dedicated the new library, which was a project his Chris Paul Family Foundation took on last year.

Paul helped rebuild the library after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the school structure.

Paul got an assist in undertaking the huge project from State Farm insurance, NBA Cares and Reading is Fundamental.

So, what does the man himself have to say about all this?

