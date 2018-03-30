Houston suspects found guilty of selling more than 30,000 prescriptions in pill mill operation at Gulfton clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Talk about a pill mill! Two local residents have been handed down a guilty sentence for running a massive pill operation out of a southwest Houston clinic.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has charged

Gazelle Craig and Shane Faithful are charged with three counts of illegally selling more than 30,000 prescriptions of hydrocodone and carisporodal.

Craig was the licensed doctor and Faithful was the registered owner of the Gulfton Community Health Center, where they were pushing pills from March 2015 through July 2017.

Craig is accused of prescribing as many as 60 patients a day with pain pills.

Faithful and Craig charged approximately $300 for each prescription and would accept cash payments only!

At the end of the day, the two divided each day's cash proceeds— often more than $15,000 from the sale of the drugs.

The guys even had four armed security guards who would act as crowd control because so many addicts would show up in their waiting room.

In the meantime, both defendants are still in custody of the U.S Marshal's Office until their sentencing, which could be as early as next week.