Lake Conroe closed due to high water levels, floating debris

CONROE, Texas — Lake Conroe is temporarily closed to due to water high levels, submerged objects and floating debris, the San Jacinto River Authority announced Friday. Officials said the closure is effective immediately and it has not been announced when the lake will reopen.

“We recognize that this is Easter weekend, and we will make every effort to fully reopen the reservoir as soon as conditions allow,” SJRA officials said.

The lake level has reportedly risen to nearly 203’ above mean sea level, which is two feet over the lake’s normal pool level of 201’ mean sea level.

SJRA added that high winds and rapidly flowing water from local streams have resulted in a large amount of floating debris on the reservoir. With bulkheads becoming submerged, lake area residents should also be cautious of electrical outlets and equipment coming into contact with water.

Over the last several days, the Lake Conroe watershed has experienced rainfall totals from five to eight inches. This has resulted in a rapid rise in lake level. SJRA is currently releasing

water from the dam in accordance with its operating procedures for the reservoir. The rate of release is currently 6,526 cubic feet per second.

The estimated peak inflow into the lake during this event was nearly 30,000 cubic feet per second.

This means that the operation of the dam reduced the peak flow that would otherwise have continued

down the river.

The lake appears to have crested which should minimize how long the lake will remain closed.