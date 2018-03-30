Naked man on the loose in Cypress— and he has every legal right to be!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS, Texas — Have you ever had the urge to just walk outside naked? Well, what if I told you can? And it would be legal.

A naked man has been on the loose in Cypress for at least a year in the Longwood subdivision.

The serial streaker is known for taking casual walks through the neighborhood during the day and at night, leaving his neighbors a little more than upset.

A few residents sought out the police department in hopes they could apprehend the suspect and put a stop to him. Unfortunately, the man is technically not breaking any laws.

According to Texas Penal Code 21.08 exposing yourself in public is only an offense if you have the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of someone.

