WATCH: Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell indicted on charges of fraud, money laundering

HOUSTON— Attorney Dan Cogdell held a press conference Friday to address the civil lawsuit being filed against his client, Windsor Village United Methodist Church Pastor, Kirbyjon Caldwell.

Caldwell was indicted on charges of money laundering and fraud Thursday.

Court documents reveal that Caldwell, 64, and investing consultant Gregory Alan Smith, 55, raised at least $3,488,500 between April of 2013 and August of 2014 through a scheme that helped to defraud 29 investors through the sale of Pre-Revolutionary Chinese bonds.

Prior to the 1949 communist takeover in China, the former republic issued billions of dollars worth of government bonds. These bonds have been in default since 1939 and the current Chinese Government refuses to recognize the debt.

The investors were told that the bonds were worth hundreds, of million of dollars and could be sold to third parties.

It was later found that the bonds had no collectible value.

The indictment suggests that Caldwell knowingly solicited investors using his influence as the pastor of one of the largest Protestant churches in the U.S. without letting them know the bonds had already matured.

The participation agreements that Smith gave to the investors generally described the bonds as "historical Chinese Bonds" and several of the agreements specifically identified the bonds aas having a date before the Chinese communist revolution in 1949.

After years of waiting on a return the investors begin to question Caldwell and the authenticity of the agreement.

Caldwell responded by telling the investors that he was unable to sale the bonds to a third party due to issues pertaining to international currency exchanges and failures of international organizations like the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank to approve the redemptions.

Caldwell went as far as to hold frequent calls with the investors using the alias Turner Hines.

The investors have placed a civil suit against Caldwell and his co conspirator Gary Alan Smith.