President Trump to replace VA Secretary David Shulkin, nominates Admiral Ronny L. Jackson

WASHINGTON — Rumors President Trump plans to replace embattled VA Secretary David Shulkin became fact on Wednesday after the president tweeted, "I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs."

By the way, Jackson is the president's doctor.

Shulkin has been under fire for awhile over alleged travel abuses for him and his wife, according to a report from the VA Inspector General.

The president thanked Shulkin for his service, then sent him packing, courtesy of Twitter.