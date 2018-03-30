Police: Driver killed in Pasadena officer-involved shooting had stolen gun, multiple felony warrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Texas — New details have emerged about a man shot multiple times by an officer after drawing a weapon during a seemingly routine traffic stop in Pasadena.

The suspect has been identified as Marco Saavedra, 44.

Unknown to the officer at the time, police said Saavedra was wanted for three felony aggravated assault charges and a warrant for jumping bail. It was also recently confirmed the suspect's gun had been reported stolen by the Harris County Pct. 4 Sheriff's Office.

The officer involved was attempting to conduct a traffic stop after Saavedra ran a stop sign on Southmore Avenue near Pasadena Boulevard around 4 p.m Thursday, Asst. Police Chief Josh Brugger said. The officer had followed the vehicle for less than a mile before it turned onto Spooner Road.

"Once the suspect vehicle and police vehicle came to a stop, the suspect opened the door, was very animated with his hands before he stood up, placed his right hand behind his back, Brugger said. "The officer gave him verbal commands, at which time, the suspect drew a weapon, pointed at the officer."

Police said the officer fired at least six rounds at the driver, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The entire incident was captured on body cam footage, which was later released.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"When the suspect points a weapon at the officer, the officer has no choice but to defend himself," the assistant chief said.

The officer, who is a 13-year police veteran, has been put on administrative leave as required by standard protocol for officer-involved shooting.

"[The officer is] obviously shaken up," Brugger said. "Anytime an officer is in a position where he has to take someone's life, it's a stressful situation."

The officer was posted at the stop sign doing traffic enforcement when the incident occurred.