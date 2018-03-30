UCF student to be deported after ‘disturbing behavior,’ high-powered rifle purchases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida could have been the sight of another mass shooting.

"We saved a bunch of lives. There's no doubt about it," University of Central Florida Police Chief Richard Beary declared.

UCF authorities are breathing a sigh of relief after stopping this potential mass shooter, Wenliang Sun.

Sun is from China and was attending UCF on a special visa, but now a federal judge has ordered him deported back to China for failing to attend his classes, which is a visa violation.

But here's why Florida authorities were really concerned about Sun: his guns!

Police say the 26-year-old had recently purchased two semi-automatic rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and posted visits to a shooting range on social media.

Sun even referred to one of the weapons as a 'sniper rifle,' and Federal authorities say the gun was modified with a bipod and high quality optics.

All that— along with some dramatic changes in his behavior, dying his hair, and purchasing a $70,000 Corvette— showed some red flags of a potential would-be mass shooter!

So, police assigned an investigator to keep an eye on Sun.

"Somebody has to be monitoring them, and somebody has to be accountable," Chief Beary said, referring to individuals who become 'persons of interest.' "Because, we know, if one individual falls through the cracks, very bad things can happen."

After authorities missed so many red flags in preventing other recent shootings, at least this time officials seemed to have stopped this potential tragedy before a single shot was ever fired.

"So I think there was a disaster about to happen, and we stopped it," Beary added.

School officials saw something and said something, and thankfully, perhaps a would-be killer was stopped!