6-year-old child struck after falling off bike in Friendswood, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A six-year-old child is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Friendswood Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 11:50 a.m. on FM 2351 near Woodland Trail.

According to police, 61-year-old Kevin Guyton Caldwell, the driver of a white Mercury Mountaineer, struck the child after the child lost control of his bicycle on the sidewalk and landed in the busy street.

Caldwell did not stop and made no attempt to help the injured child, police said. A witness followed Caldwell and provided the vehicle and partial license plate to police.

The child was transported to the hospital by air ambulance, police said. Caldwell called Friendswood Police to turn himself in.

The 61-year-old is in custody and is charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, a 3rd degree felony. His bond is set at $100,000.