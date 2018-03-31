HFD: 66-year-old woman found dead in house fire in NW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- An elderly woman was found dead during a fire in her northwest Houston home Friday night, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a heavy fire around 9 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Moorberry Lane and Mallard Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters made a fast attack and managed to get the fire under control, keeping it from spreading more throughout the home.

A 66-year-old woman was found in her bed during the time of the fire, fire investigators said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s husband returned home after the fire, fire investigators said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.