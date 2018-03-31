× Homeowner injured while trying to take down fire in SW Houston, fire officials say

HOUSTON – A one-story southwest Houston home caught on fire Saturday morning, according to the Community Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire around 3 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Loma Verde Drive and Corta Calle Drive.

Upon arrival, fire crews made a fast attack and managed to get the fire under control. The fire was located in a back room of the home.

A homeowner sustained burns to his face and hands, while trying to extinguish the fire in the room, fire investigators said. The homeowner was transported to the hospital for his serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.