HPD: Suspect beats up girlfriend, sets father’s house on fire, crashes into police station

HOUSTON --- A man led police on a chase after allegedly beating up his girlfriend and setting his father’s house on fire in southwest Houston Friday night.
The incident started around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 12400 block of Overbrook Lane.
According to the Houston Police Department, a man physically assaulted his girlfriend in her apartment. The suspect allegedly told his girlfriend he was going to kill his father.
After the suspect left his girlfriend’s apartment, she immediately called 911, police said.
Officers arrived at the father’s house near the intersection of Silver Sage Drive and Southlake Drive.
According to police, the suspect set his father’s house on fire and was still at the scene when officers arrived. The suspect then jumped into his vehicle and led police on a chase.
The suspect drove into the parking lot of a police station on South Dairy Ashford and crashed into the front entrance of the building, police said. The suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect was transported to the hospital for his injuries, police said. There were no reported injuries at the police station.