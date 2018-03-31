× Lake Conroe reopens for normal lake traffic activities at noon

CONROE, Texas – The San Jacinto River Authority will re-open Lake Conroe at noon on Saturday.

SJRA announced it will re-open the reservoir to normal boat traffic and activities. Officials are urging boaters to use extreme caution due to floating debris and submerged objects that may not be fully visible.

Lake Conroe water levels are slowly receding, and the lake will soon reach a point where navigational conditions will become much safer.

On Friday, the lake level has reportedly risen to nearly 203’ above mean sea level, which is two feet over the lake’s normal pool level of 201’ mean sea level.

To monitor Lake Conroe levels, releases, rainfall totals or stream flows, visit SJRA’s Contrail System’s website.