HOUSTON - Raheel Ramzanali shares how Rockets guard Chris Paul is dishing out more assists off the court. His latest has him giving some new kicks and tips to Paetow hoops teams.

Chris Paul donated pairs of his newest signature sneaker, the Jordan CP3.XI, to local hoopers from Paetow High School in Houston last night. #BiggerThanBasketball pic.twitter.com/WXwLyZ8WJy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 31, 2018