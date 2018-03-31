TN couple charged with child abuse after forcing girl to drink toilet water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee couple has been charged with aggravated child abuse after allegedly forcing their daughter to drink toilet water.

Jesse and Trish Piatt had their dirty secret revealed after a doctor at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital found Jesse's then nine-year-old daughter had suffered abuse amounting to torture.

She lived with her father, stepmother and her two kids.

"We knew something was wrong over there."

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified could tell the little girl was treated differently from the older children.

"When they moved in shortly after our kids became friends with theirs, but the youngest sibling she never came over. She was always doing yard work. She was out in the yard sometimes late at night."

Authorities started investigating in January after the girl stole food from her fourth grade teacher. That's when she revealed details of her life saying she ate in the bathroom and drank toilet water. The child also said she slept in a storage area in the back of the house without a blanket or heat.

Police noticed the girl was very thin and wearing clothes that didn't fit, plus she had a shaved spot on her head. Jesse Piatt told investigators the child had an undiagnosed medical condition and the family was seeking help.

The girl also said Trish Piatt pushed her down and kicked her breaking her arm, but was told to say the dog did it.

Doctors who examined the child say she showed signs of nutritional neglect, physical abuse and psychological abuse.

