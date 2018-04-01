Galveston Seawall opens their new seaside thrones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas - The all steel throne rooms along the Galveston Seawall are finally finished. It`s a big deal! Especially if you`re heading down to Galveston this weekend.

They’re called “Portland Loos” and the one at 29th Street is already a pretty popular spot to squat.

They`re all made of rustproof steel, which is good. The last thing you want after making a splash Is needing a tetanus shot.

The new $90,000 johns are part of an almost $5 million beautification project along the Seawall. They`re keeping you pretty too. There`s an outdoor shower in each stall. And unlike most things in life these days, these commodes are built to last 40-60 years!

“This is the first major improvement we’ve had in 30-40 years on the beachfront, so it’s just amazing to see… What we did a few years ago, we started a parking program on the beach front and so those fees will go to keeping these and the other beautification projects that are up now and will be coming, they’ll keep them up,” says Chief Peter Davis, with the Gavleston Island Beach Patrol.