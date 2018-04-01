Man gives himself up peacefully after 7-hour standoff in Kingwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGWOOD, Texas - After several hours of tension in a Kingwood neighborhood, a standoff ends peacefully.

Lt. Rick Besselman of the Houston Police Department says, "After seven hours of negotiating with this suspect, we got back on the loud speaker and started knocking on windows and doors trying to wake him up if he was in fact asleep. This time it worked."

It all started at 2:30 Easter morning when police were called to shots fired in a neighborhood after the suspect and his wife got into a fight. At some point during the fight, the suspect fired at least ten rounds across the street with bullets hitting a neighbor's garage door.

The suspect's wife and four-year-old daughter ran from the home, but the suspect stayed inside with their six-year-old son, refusing to come out.

Negotiation efforts were made through a loud speaker and sirens, but it wasn't until seven hours later the suspect would finally give up.

Lt. Besselman says, "The suspect voluntarily exited the front door of the house and surrendered to SWAT officers, which is great news. Secondly, the child was behind the suspect as he walked out the front door. SWAT officers were able to grab the child and get him to safety."

Doctors were on scene to examine the child, and he appears to be completely unharmed. Police say the suspect faces at least two felony charges, including one for endangering a child.

30.057536 -95.190299