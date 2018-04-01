Police investigate shooting that left one dead and another injured in Pasadena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Texas - Police need your help locating the person responsible for shooting two people, killing one of them at the Emerald Point Apartments in Pasadena.

The incident happened late Saturday night when cops were called out to investigate a shooting.

Sgt. Thomas Warnke with the Pasadena Police Department says, "Officers arrived on scene and found one male inside the apartment deceased with multiple gun shot wounds . We also found a second male with a gun shot wound and he was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital."

Police say they're still interviewing witnesses and trying to piece everything together, because at this point, they have very little to go on.

Sgt. Warnke says, "We don't have any suspect information, we don't know how many shooters there were, description of the suspect or vehicle at this time."

If you have any information on this deadly shooting, Pasadena Police are asking for you to give them a call at 713-477-1221.

29.687003 -95.201304