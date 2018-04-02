× Affluenza teen released after serving two years in jail

CNN— The so called “Affluenza teen” was released from prison Monday after serving two-years in prison for violating his probation.

Some say he has yet to see justice from his 2013 crimes.

Ethan couch will no longer be behind prison bars but he won’t exactly be free.

“He’s got to have that GPS monitoring, he’s got to have that anklet around him. He has a curfew so he cannot out anytime between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.” said Kate Delaney.

Five years ago, couch, who was 16 at the time, killed four people while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Others were seriously injured as well.

Couch’s attorneys said their client’s wealthy upbringing made it impossible for him to understand the consequences of his actions.

That’s what led some to call couch the “Affluenza teen.”

Couch was sentenced to a decade on probation, but two years later he fled to Mexico — a violation of the terms of his probation.

He has been in jail the last two years.

Critics say the justice system has been too lenient with him.

“We’ll continue to watch him, because we have a partnership with Tarrant County to make sure that he at least adheres to all his rules of probation,” said Colleen Sheehey-Church/National President, MADD

And should couch do something wrong again he’s not expected to get any sympathy.

“If he gets in trouble again and violates the terms of his parole, he’s going back to prison for the remainder of his sentence,” said Trial Attorney, Mark Tate.

Couch’s mother, Tonya, is currently awaiting trial on a range of charges, and is being held in the same jail.