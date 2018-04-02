Allegedly drunk, high teen crashes stolen vehicle into family’s home in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas — A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a family’s residence near the Humble area, the Harris County Constable’s Office confirmed.

The teen was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance when the incident happened in the 20800 block of Fox Trot Court.

The suspect’s name and mugshot have not been released due to his minor status. He is charged with criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The teen was detained at the scene and then booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

No one inside the house was injured, constables said.