Billionaire Houston Rockets owner has a million reasons to watch NCAA championship game

LAS VEGAS — You can bet Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta will be watching the NCAA championship game Monday night. He also owns the Golden Nugget Casinos in Vegas and before March Madness even began, his casino took a $25,000 bet the University of Michigan would win the whole tournament.

When Michigan graduate Derek Stevens convinced Fertitta to accept his bet, the odds were 40 to 1. So if his wolverines beat Villanova in San Antonio, this would be a million dollar payday for him. The two high rollers have made friendly wagers before, but nothing like this one. The Michigan alum is CEO of a couple Vegas casinos and is building a third.

Big Blue's already delivered a bad beat to Fertitta with that buzzer beater over his beloved Coogs. So, a win for Michigan would mean another loss for Fertitta, and the biggest in Golden Nugget history.

Seems like quite a gamble— even for a billionaire!

