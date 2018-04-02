HOUSTON — It's college admissions time! While some kids are achieving their college dreams, others are overlooked despite having excellent grades, impressive class ranks, high test scores and extracurricular activities— what gives?! Click the video to hear what Grego has to say about college corruption.
Closing Comments: College Corruption
-
Closing Comments: Lost in Found NewsFix Edition
-
Closing Comments: Free Range Kids
-
Closing Comments: Easter for kids
-
Closing Comments: Austin bombings come to an end— now what?
-
Closing Comments: Spring cleaning, or lack there of
-
-
Closing Comments: It is what it is!
-
Closing Comments: That’s the way the cookie crumbles
-
Closing Comments: Walk this way!
-
Closing Comments: Freedom of speech, or not!
-
Closing Comments: Did OJ Simpson get away with murder?
-
-
Closing Comments: Truth, lies and conspiracy theories
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Is our society becoming desensitized to violence?