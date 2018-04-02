HFD captain released on bond after allegedly slamming wife’s head on car hood

HOUSTON — A captain with the Houston Fire Department is facing multiple charges as the result of a domestic dispute with his wife Friday, according to investigators.
Court documents stated Jason Michael Archibald, 38, slammed his wife's head onto the hood of a car during an argument.
Archibald has been charged with assault on a family member.
Archibald has been released on $15,000 bond.
HFD officials said the captain has been placed on administrative leave as a result.
Archibald has been with the fire department for 15 years.
In the past, the suspect has been charged with criminal mischief and assault with bodily injury.