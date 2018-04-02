HFD captain released on bond after allegedly slamming wife’s head on car hood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A captain with the Houston Fire Department is facing multiple charges as the result of a domestic dispute with his wife Friday, according to investigators.

Court documents stated Jason Michael Archibald, 38, slammed his wife's head onto the hood of a car during an argument.

Archibald has been charged with assault on a family member.

Archibald has been released on $15,000 bond.

HFD officials said the captain has been placed on administrative leave as a result.

Archibald has been with the fire department for 15 years.

In the past, the suspect has been charged with criminal mischief and assault with bodily injury.