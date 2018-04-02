Houston-area officials consider installing flood warning system for region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — As thousands are still putting their lives and homes back together post-Harvey, we hate to break it to you, but we're only two months away from the next hurricane season. You may think you're in a safe area, but one thing we learned from Harvey— there's no guarantee.

"To wake up in the middle of the night with three feet of water in your home and you don't think you're even in danger," Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said. "We've got to make sure that doesn't happen again."

Emmett believes one key component for protecting the people in flood-prone areas is getting information to them quickly. "So, a flood warning system makes all the sense in the world."

Understanding how to create a warning system, what it will cost and how it will work comes next. Those things may not be quite as easy to figure out.

The judge led a brainstorming meeting Monday including representatives from several entities like emergency management, flood control, homeland security, the toll road authority, TranStar, and the army corp of engineers.

Every county in the region had someone at the table. While we may be separated by county lines and city limits, when it comes to hurricanes, that really doesn't matter. "We have to understand that water doesn't recognize boundaries. It's going to go where it going to go. So we know that if you`re proactive, then you can save peoples' lives," Emmett said.

Hurricanes have minds of their own. These folks are just trying stay a step ahead of them.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.