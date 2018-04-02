Houston gears up for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

On Monday, the Children's Assessment Center kicked off the month with their community partners to help in the fight against child abuse.

“The Children’s Assessment Center services 5,000 sexually abused children and their families each year… Prevention is the key and it is up to every adult to protect our children,” Director of the Children’s Assessment Center Elaine Stolte said.

The center has made a huge impact throughout 2017 and the numbers are expected to grow in 2018.

“In 2017 the unit received processed and vetted 16 thousand referrals from children protective services that number should approach 18 thousand this year,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Crime Stoppers is doing their part for the month by hosting a variety of free workshops for the community along with informational sessions for schools. “Our safe school institute will train school administrators, teachers, nurses, counselors, and resource officer on how to report recognize and disclose child abuse, neglect, and human trafficking,” Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious said.

It's good to know they are making the Bayou City Safe for children.

“Together let’s commit to be Houston strong for our children, lets learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of sexual abuse and create an environment where children feel safe to come forward and know that action will be taken,” Stolte said.