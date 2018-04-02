× Man found dead inside car hours after shooting reported in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times and then left for dead inside his car over the weekend.

Leroy Ellis, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in his car around 2:45 p.m. Sunday by a person walking by. The victim was sitting in the front seat of his vehilce.

Earlier that morning, officers responded to a nearby shooting call in the 12600 block of Ashford Point Drive at 1:40 p.m. but no victim was found.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).