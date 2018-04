Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Astros magic returns to Houston! Houstonians waited all winter to see their World Series Champion Houston Astros come back to Minute Maid Park!

Fans filed into Opening Day Street Fest from 1 to 5, for live music, games, and more. On top of that, the first 10,000 fans that attended the game Monday got a free Astros Schedule Magnet.

The excitement in the street pours into the park, where the Astros prepare to take another run at the World Series Trophy.