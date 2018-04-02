Man dies in hospital days after being struck by car in Garden Oaks, police say

HOUSTON — A local crash victim has passed away in the hospital after he was hit by a car while walking in the Garden Oaks area, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded to the to the 5200 block of Washington Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the victim — identified as a 27-year-old man— walked into a moving lane of traffic and was stuck by a silver Hyundai Santa Fe.

He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in unknown condition. The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene, was questioned and released.

Police confirmed the man was pronounced dead on Saturday.